Saudi Arabia Launches Specialized Center To Solve Medical Waiting Lists Succeeded In Solving 500K Cases In One Year


11/28/2023 9:06:22 AM

Riyadh:

Saudi Health launched a new entity dubbed (The Medical Referrals Center) which aims to provide wide-ranging services through a unified electronic portal, ensuring recipients' access to services quickly and easily.

The Center works to coordinate the transfer of medical referrals and appointment booking procedures for patients transferring between Saudi health facilities inside and outside the country. A unified electronic platform for referrals is utilized to accomplish this, along with a streamlined work process and a standardized approach for registering referral requests and referrals, which helps hospitals reduce patient waiting lists and optimize capabilities when making referrals or booking appointments.

Over half a million beneficiaries have been referred through the center since 2022, of which more than 99% of the total requests were referred to local hospitals and medical facilities.

