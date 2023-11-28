Amir Zobdeh First Iranian Model

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Amir Zobdeh, born in Iran (Tehran), November 16, 1978. He is an Iranian Actor, Model, and first Iranian photo model. In just a few short years, Amir has gone from notoriety from his hometown in Tehran to global recognition. He is internationally known for his modeling. He has worked as a model in different countries with various brands such as Ferrari sunglasses, Opto line eyewear and safilo group, Desch coat and Polo Swiss watch. Amir Zobdeh is a professional photo model and Iranian polo model now working in Iran and because of this photogenic appearance, his photos has published in various international journals.

He started his first modeling and photo shooting experience with a Dutch company, call Desch advertising men's outfit for almost three years .in 2007 after his huge success with a Dutch company, he got an offer from an Italian company Optoline and nominated as the best male model for Ferrari, an Italian sunglasses brand and also 2009 was one of the nominated and exclusive model for Swiss Polo Watches he has a first Modeling Agency in Iran that its name is Zobdeh Modeling Agency. Amir Zobdeh, an Iranian model who has collaborated with several major international companies such as Polo and Safilo, has authored a book on modeling.

Amir Zobdeh started his acting career with a starring showcase film by Abdolreza Manjazi. He also starred in a short film by famous American rock and roll singer Elvis Presley.