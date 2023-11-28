-->


Culture And Creative Industries Expo Kicks Off In Baku


11/28/2023 6:10:30 AM

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Culture and Creative Industries Exhibition (MY EXPO 2023) has kicked off at Heydar Aliyev Center as part of the Creative Week.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli got acquainted with the exposition, which aims to promote creative products and activities of creative people, Azernews reports.

The event brings together creative clusters such as cinema, animation, music, gametech (startups in the field of culture), gametech (game technologies), fashion, design, as well as creative spaces and regions. The exhibition will last until November 30.

As part of the MY EXPO 2023, Heydar Aliyev Center also hosts Forum of Culture and Creative Industries.

The forum gathers heads of relevant government agencies, representatives of the creative sector, dozens of international and local organizations, creative individuals, companies and public associations.

At the forum, steps will be taken to create a music industry platform for the first time in Azerbaijan.

