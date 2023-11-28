Azerbaijan And Turkmenistan Discuss Prospects For Energy Sector Co-Op (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan have discussed prospects of energy sector cooperation,
said Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil
Jabbarov on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.
"The 7th session of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint
Intergovernmental Commission took place in Ashgabat. During the
session, we discussed initiatives to further economic interests and
explored prospects for cooperation in various sectors, including
industry, trade, SMB, energy, transport, and agriculture," he
said.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that Turkmenistan can export natural
gas through Azerbaijan to world markets.
"Another of the important directions we can mention is energy.
Having rich oil and gas reserves, Turkmenistan pursues a policy of
security and reliable supplies of energy carriers to the world
market. In particular, work is underway to supply Turkmen natural
gas and electricity to neighboring and regional countries. Close
ties are maintained in this area with the countries of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS)," said Berdimuhamedov.
Turkmenistan currently exports its natural gas to Uzbekistan and
Azerbaijan, which are neighboring countries. At the same time, we
have opportunities to export Turkmen natural gas through the
Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and potentially to the world
markets. Therefore, I firmly believe that we will solve all the
necessary issues with our partner countries in the near future and
will carry out the relevant work," he concluded.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107497179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.