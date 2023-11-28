Azerbaijan And Turkmenistan Discuss Prospects For Energy Sector Co-Op (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed prospects of energy sector cooperation, said Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

"The 7th session of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission took place in Ashgabat. During the session, we discussed initiatives to further economic interests and explored prospects for cooperation in various sectors, including industry, trade, SMB, energy, transport, and agriculture," he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that Turkmenistan can export natural gas through Azerbaijan to world markets.

"Another of the important directions we can mention is energy. Having rich oil and gas reserves, Turkmenistan pursues a policy of security and reliable supplies of energy carriers to the world market. In particular, work is underway to supply Turkmen natural gas and electricity to neighboring and regional countries. Close ties are maintained in this area with the countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)," said Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmenistan currently exports its natural gas to Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, which are neighboring countries. At the same time, we have opportunities to export Turkmen natural gas through the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and potentially to the world markets. Therefore, I firmly believe that we will solve all the necessary issues with our partner countries in the near future and will carry out the relevant work," he concluded.

