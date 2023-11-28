Macsonik Software Is Delighted To Announce The Launch Of EMLX Converter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MacSonik Software has launched the reliable EMLX Converter Tool to make the conversion of EMLX files easy and accurate.

MacSonik Software, San Jose, California OCT 6, 2023.- MacSonik Software is a prominent name among IT services. It provides a wide range of software for Cloud Migration, Email Backup, and File Conversion for Mac users. This time again, MacSonik Software has launched an advanced tool EMLX Converter for Mac that facilitates converting EMLX files to multiple file formats. It will be an excellent utility among the users for its exclusive features.

MacSonik Software is a trusted and one of the best software providers for File Conversion and Email backup for Mac users. It eminently deals with managing emails of different email clients on a Mac Operating System. These services ease the workload of users and help them to convert, migrate, and view emails of various email clients on a Mac OS. We are happy to add one more premium utility i.e.,. EMLX Converter, to our File Management category. This product is an ideal solution to convert EMLX files to different file formats efficiently. The tool is reliable as well as secure, which will not only maintain your data integrity but also work efficiently across all macOS and with 100% accuracy. It is capable of converting EMLX files to various file formats and different email clients. Moreover, this tool is designed with a simple user interface that will help users to operate the tool with ease, without any technical help.



Special Features of MacSonik Software EMLX Converter

The tool is embedded with many advanced features which make it a precious tool. Some of them are:

Convert EMLX files to different file formats such as PST, MBOX, MSG, CSV, DOC, DOCX, etc. on macOS.

It allows users to migrate EMLX files to different email clients such as Gmail, Office365, AOL, and many other email clients

The tool provides a feature to Remove Duplicate emails from EMLX files.

It enables users to migrate EMLX files without attachments

Also, it provides an option to migrate some specific data. You only need to select the start and end date.

These are the eminent features of the tool. There are many other features such as Custom Folder Names Option, Preview EMLX File Content, etc.





Words by CEO

During the launch of MacSonik EMLX Converter, our CEO Sonika Rawat addressed the

“We are glad to announce our new launch EMLX Converter tool which is developed with advanced features that enable users to use the tool more conveniently. It has an interactive user interface that will ease the conversion of EMLX files for users. Moreover, this tool will build strong trust for MacSonik Software services among users.”

About the Company

MacSonik Software is one of the popular software providing companies, known for its best professional tool that helps users with File Conversion, Cloud Migration Email backup, and many more such IT services. The company gained popularity by developing more advanced and flexible tools, followed by proper research. MacSonik Software has the best software developers.

Furthermore, the company ensures that tools can benefit both technical and non-technical users through its interactive GUI and provide 100% user satisfaction.



Company :-MacSonik Software

User :- MacSonik

Email :

Phone :-+1 (615) 863-3404

Url :-