Kuwait Parliamentarians Begin Discussing Grilling Motion Against PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Members of the National Assembly began on Tuesday debating the grilliing motion filed by MP Muhalhal Al-Yassin against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah after the latter expressed readiness for holding the discussion.

Shortly earlier today, Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun inaugurated the scheduled regular session during which MPs would look into the interpellation motion against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The motion charges His Highness the Prime Minister with failing to adhere to "the new era speech" (His Highness the Amir speech), irregularities in implementing the government policy and abstaining from replying to legislators' queries on alleged constitutional grounds.

MPs are also set to look into nomination of head of the Audit Bureau and re-examining the Amiri Speech that had marked inauguration of the second regular session of the 17th legislative term.

Moreover, the agenda includes committees' reports regarding bills and draft laws partly related to the real-estate issues and monopolization of undeveloped lands.

They will also debate rising commodities' prices and leaders' appointments. (end)

