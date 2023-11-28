Expo Doha At Al Bidda Park Open In Early Mornings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park is now open in the early mornings, welcoming visitors from 6am to 9am for a variety of activities to promote a healthy lifestyle.
Located in the heart of Doha, this expansive park offers a refreshing escape from the urban hustle, providing an array of activities to kickstart your day in a healthy and invigorating way.
With the longest continuous cycling path resembling an Olympic track, designated running and walking paths, and a range of sports facilities, the park is a haven for fitness enthusiasts.
Beyond exercise, Expo 2023 Doha Al Bidda Park serves as a wellness destination with sports facilities such as soccer pitches and spaces for individual training. This diversity caters to a wide range of fitness preferences, making the park suitable for everyone.
Whether one is preparing for a bike ride or opting for a morning stroll, the park offers practical opportunities to embrace an active lifestyle and connect with the community.
More than just a fitness spot, Expo 2023 Doha Al Bidda Park is a community hub where families and individuals can enjoy the outdoors.
MENAFN28112023000063011010ID1107495108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.