Expo Doha At Al Bidda Park Open In Early Mornings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park is now open in the early mornings, welcoming visitors from 6am to 9am for a variety of activities to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Located in the heart of Doha, this expansive park offers a refreshing escape from the urban hustle, providing an array of activities to kickstart your day in a healthy and invigorating way.

With the longest continuous cycling path resembling an Olympic track, designated running and walking paths, and a range of sports facilities, the park is a haven for fitness enthusiasts.

Beyond exercise, Expo 2023 Doha Al Bidda Park serves as a wellness destination with sports facilities such as soccer pitches and spaces for individual training. This diversity caters to a wide range of fitness preferences, making the park suitable for everyone.

Whether one is preparing for a bike ride or opting for a morning stroll, the park offers practical opportunities to embrace an active lifestyle and connect with the community.

More than just a fitness spot, Expo 2023 Doha Al Bidda Park is a community hub where families and individuals can enjoy the outdoors.