Navigating Commonwealth's Pandemic-Induced Challenges

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic pose a substantial threat to the progress made in eradicating poverty, outlined by the Sustainable Development Goal 1 (SDG 1 ) in least developed countries (LDCs ) through various action programs.

Current estimates indicate that an additional 35 million people in LDCs are now living in severe poverty, surviving on less than US$1.90 per day as a direct result of the pandemic and efforts to“contain” it. The rising poverty lines in LDCs are exacerbated by heightened food-security threats stemming from the Covid-19 disruptions, especially in the poorer sections of the Commonwealth countries.

The pandemic disproportionately impacted Commonwealth nations , mainly due to factors such as economic vulnerability, heavy reliance on sectors like tourism that were significantly disrupted, agricultural activities being curtailed, and the global recession triggered by the pandemic in addition to the volatile food and energy markets due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Covid-19 and the SDGs . Source: UNDESA

Many Commonwealth countries, especially the LDCs in the island states and territories, faced severe economic consequences as their economies depended heavily on sectors that suffered during the pandemic.

Additionally, the crisis underscored existing weaknesses and territorial disparities, revealing a need for regional resilience in Commonwealth nations. These factors collectively hampered sustainable development objectives for the Commonwealth, emphasizing the need for strategic interventions to address these vulnerabilities.