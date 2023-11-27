Cabinet Approves Draft Decree To Pardon Some Convicts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet approved, in its weekly meeting on Monday, a draft decree to pardon some convicted nationals upon directives from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On this occasion, the Cabinet thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for this benevolent royal initiative which embodied the values of tolerance and forgiveness.

The meeting was held at Bayan Palace and headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Cabinet was also furthered with the upcoming topics on the agenda of the coming regular National Assembly sessions, which will be held on 28th and 29th of November.

It renewed its keenness to enhance cooperation with the National Assembly to achieve the interests of the nation and the advancement and prosperity of the country.

The Cabinet then discussed political affairs in light of reports about the latest regional and international developments.

In this regard, it expressed Kuwait's welcome of Qatar's announcement of the success of its efforts to reach a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip in partnership with Egypt and the United States.

This truce resulted in the release of a number of Palestinian detainees in the Israeli occupation prisons, including women and children, in addition to implementing a temporary ceasefire and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Strip, the Cabinet noted.

The Cabinet called for the continuation of these efforts to help achieve a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)

