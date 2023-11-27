Old Doha Port Hosts World Wide Walls Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha Port, located in the Mina District, is hosting the international mural festival 'World Wide Walls,' formerly known as 'Pow! Wow!,' from November 26 to December 2.

Qatar Museums has announced that 13 local and international artists will decorate the walls in and around Old Doha with their magnificent artwork during the biannual festival of mural arts.

This event marks the second time the festival is hosted in the Middle East and North Africa.

World Wide Walls was founded in 2010 by Jasper Wong in Hong Kong, where the first edition of the week-long mural festival took place.

The festival has since been exhibited in more than 25 cities worldwide, aiming for city beautification and community building.