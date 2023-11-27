HDFC Life Sets A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title For Its 'Insure India' Campaign

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India HDFC Life , one of India's leading insurers, has officially set a new Guinness World Records TM title for creating the largest online selfie mosaic made from 19,097 photos clicked by individuals for the ' Insure India ' campaign.



From left to right: Suresh Badami, Deputy MD - HDFC Life; Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO HDFC Life, & Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator and Spokesperson from Guinness World RecordsTM





Life insurance penetration is still very low in India and thus, there is a need for greater recognition of its importance and increased adoption. In order to address this gap, HDFC Life launched the 'Insure India' campaign to raise awareness on the importance of life insurance amongst Indians. The campaign represents the concept of shared responsibility of employees, partners and customers, to drive positive change in ensuring the protection and financial wellbeing of every Indian through life insurance products and services.





As part of this campaign, this year, HDFC Life rolled out series of initiatives amplified through a multi-pronged communication strategy to reach individuals across the nation. To take it a step further, HDFC Life created an exclusive microsite, urging everyone to join the movement and stand as one to attempt a Guinness World Records TM title. HDFC Life achieved this feat for the ' Largest online selfie mosaic with 19,097 photos ', which stands as a testament to their commitment.





Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life said,

Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life said,“HDFC Life is dedicated to increasing the awareness and adoption of life insurance, with a larger industry vision to ensure 'Life insurance for all' by 2047. The 'Insure India' campaign is an effort to drive awareness around the category amongst Indians. We are delighted to be conferred the Guinness World Records TM title. We thank everyone who joined this movement - our customers, partners, and employees - for their wholehearted support and participation. We hope that an increase in awareness about life insurance consequently leads to an increase in the sum assured (life cover) for Indians. Life insurance plans have the power to protect one's family's future and act as an essential tool to secure various financial goals.”





The Guinness World RecordsTM representative visited Mumbai and presented the official certificate to HDFC Life.





Official Adjudicator and Spokesperson from Guinness World Records TM, Swapnil Dangarikar said,“Guinness World Records TM is glad to recognize HDFC Life for their achievement in promoting life insurance via the most contributions to an online selfie mosaic with 19,097 photos. We congratulate them for setting up this record and declare them as Officially Amazing!”





About HDFC Life

Established in 2000, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life'/ 'Company') is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity, and Health. The Company has more than 60 products (including individual and group products) and optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.





HDFC Life was promoted by erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.), and Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited (formerly Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited), a global investment company. Consequent to implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation of HDFC Ltd. with HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank (“Bank”), the Bank has become promoter of the Company, in place of HDFC Ltd, effective from July 1, 2023.

The name/letter 'HDFC' in the name/logo of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life) belongs to HDFC Bank Limited.





HDFC Life has a nation-wide presence with its own branches and additional distribution touch-points through several tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 300, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, and new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.





For more information, please visit .