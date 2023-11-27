ASE Obtains ISO Quality Management System Certificate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) obtained the conformity certificate for the International Standard for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) from the TUV AUSTRIA Group, after the audit process and examination of documents conducted by the accredited body in Jordan, TUV AUSTRIA/JORDAN.According to a statement on Monday, the ASE said it fulfilled all the requirements and standards of the international certificate after the completion of the audit process, document review, and verification of the ASE's implementation of the Quality Management System conditions according to international standards.The CEO of the ASE, Mazen Wathaifi, stated that achieving this accomplishment is the result of the efforts exerted by the ASE's employees. This is part of the commitment to enhance a culture of institutional excellence across all aspects of work by adopting practices and methodologies that play a significant role in improving performance efficiency and effectiveness. The aim is to provide integrated services with precision and high efficiency, conforming to the highest global standards.He added that one of the prominent goals pursued by the exchange within its strategic plan is to consider obtaining this certificate as a result of meticulous planning and continuous effort to develop the ASE's work system. This aligns with achieving its objectives, enhancing its contribution to the national economy, and realizing overarching national goals. The exchange seeks to provide the best types of services, meet the needs and requirements of stakeholders, enhance service performance, and handle suggestions and complaints to ensure stakeholder satisfaction.Wathaifi Indicated that this certification is awarded to entities that meet specified requirements and standards, following an evaluation by a team of qualified, independent auditors from internationally recognized organizations.The process involves two stages of auditing. The first stage comprises a preliminary review of the Quality Management System documents (internal audit), followed by the second stage, which involves a comprehensive official audit (external audit) to assess the implementation procedures of the system in accordance with the certification requirements and standards and as part of the commitment to certification standards, there will also be periodic follow-up audits to ensure compliance.It's worth mentioning that the ISO certification is a means to improve, control, and develop work methodologies, while reducing production costs and resource wastage. Consequently, it facilitates the achievement of comprehensive quality, contributing to the success of the organization, the realization of its objectives, and the anticipation of its future.