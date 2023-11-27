Arab League: Necessity Of Enforcing Immediate Cease-Fire In Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Monday affirmed necessity of enforcing an immediate cease-fire in the occupied territories and ending the flagrant Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine.

Amnassador Haifaa Abu Ghazala, the assistant secretary general for social affairs, called for greater efforts to ensure flow of the urgent medical aid and other necessities to the "brave Palestinian people in these hard times."

Abu Ghazala, speaking at the fifth session of the Arab population and development council, indicated that attaining sustainable development is not possible in the shadow of ongoing wars in the region .

She called for donations for the Arab League fund for supporting Palestine.

The State of Kuwait delegation at the meeting is headed by Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, Dr. Khaled Mehdi. (end)

