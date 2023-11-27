EU nation continues buying Russian gas

(MENAFN) The Czech Republic has reportedly resumed importing Russian natural gas since October, as confirmed by Jozef Sikela, the country's Minister of Industry and Trade. Sikela mentioned in a Facebook post on Saturday that although there is no immediate need for Russian gas, some companies have already started importing it. The minister emphasized that the Czech Republic has successfully diversified its gas supply sources and methods, highlighting the nation's readiness for the upcoming winter.



According to Sikela, Russian natural gas accounted for 1.2 percent of the Czech Republic's total gas deliveries from January to October. Earlier statements from the minister had indicated that the country had not imported any gas from Russia in 2023, relying on diversified sources such as Norway and liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries through Western European ports.



Sikela noted that while some European countries continue to face challenges in reducing their dependence on Russian gas due to sanctions, the Czech Republic has managed to "completely eliminate its dependence on Russian gas." However, Lukas Kovanda, the chief economist at Trinity Bank, contradicted this claim, stating that approximately 40% of the gas supplied to the Czech Republic has Russian origins, delivered through the Lanzhot border with Slovakia.



Additionally, Kovanda highlighted an increase in the Czech Republic's purchases of Russian oil, with imports during the first half of the current year surpassing volumes from the same period in all previous years since 2010. The developments in the Czech Republic's energy imports underscore the complex dynamics and challenges European nations face as they navigate diversification efforts amid geopolitical uncertainties.



