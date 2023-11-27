Heads Of Azerbaijani, Turkish And Georgian Defense Ministries To Meet In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Georgia will discuss regional security issues, areas of defense cooperation and future plans at a trilateral meeting in Baku today, Azernews reports.

The meeting will be attended by the Head of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Defence Minister Yashar Guler and Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze.

The head of the Turkish Defence Ministry arrived in Baku yesterday.

Last time the defence ministers of the three countries held a meeting in Turkish Kars in February this year, during which they discussed the importance of joint military exercises. The ministers noted the importance of cooperation in the trilateral format, which serves security and stability in the region.