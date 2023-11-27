-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Heads Of Azerbaijani, Turkish And Georgian Defense Ministries To Meet In Baku


11/27/2023 2:16:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Georgia will discuss regional security issues, areas of defense cooperation and future plans at a trilateral meeting in Baku today, Azernews reports.

The meeting will be attended by the Head of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Defence Minister Yashar Guler and Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze.

The head of the Turkish Defence Ministry arrived in Baku yesterday.

Last time the defence ministers of the three countries held a meeting in Turkish Kars in February this year, during which they discussed the importance of joint military exercises. The ministers noted the importance of cooperation in the trilateral format, which serves security and stability in the region.

MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107488654

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search