Heads Of Azerbaijani, Turkish And Georgian Defense Ministries To Meet In Baku

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Georgia will
discuss regional security issues, areas of defense cooperation and
future plans at a trilateral meeting in Baku today, Azernews reports.
The meeting will be attended by the Head of the Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Defence
Minister Yashar Guler and Georgian Defence Minister Juansher
Burchuladze.
The head of the Turkish Defence Ministry arrived in Baku
yesterday.
Last time the defence ministers of the three countries held a
meeting in Turkish Kars in February this year, during which they
discussed the importance of joint military exercises. The ministers
noted the importance of cooperation in the trilateral format, which
serves security and stability in the region.
