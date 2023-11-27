Enormous Potential Between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan To Boost Investment Co-Op - Vice Minister (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. There is
enormous potential to increase investment cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of National Economy of
Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov told Trend in an exclusive
interview.
Cooperation between Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan
"From January through August of this year, bilateral trade
turnover amounted to about $398 million and compared to the same
period in 2022, there was an increase of 57.2 percent. First of
all, the main export goods from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are: crude
oil (with a share of 23.5 percent), raw aluminum (23 percent),
petroleum products (22.9 percent), wheat (11.8 percent), rails (2.4
percent) etc.," he said.
Kudaibergenov noted that the main goods imported to Kazakhstan
from Azerbaijan are: pipes, tubes and seamless profiles made of
ferrous metals (with a share of 29.3 percent), cruise excursion
ships, ferries and other means for transporting passengers (21.5
percent), water, including mineral and carbonated, with sugar (15.8
percent), coke and petroleum bitumen (4.7 percent), etc.
"It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani market is very
attractive for the export of Kazakh processed goods. We are
prepared to supply Azerbaijan with over 100 non-commodity commodity
items worth approximately $300 million," the vice minister
stated.
According to him, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has
often stated that cooperation in cargo transportation and transit
of raw materials through Azerbaijan to Europe is becoming
increasingly important for Kazakhstan.
"We recognize that both countries' advantageous location on
important transcontinental transport and communication corridors
provides us with an opportunity to expand our cooperation in this
area. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor or Middle
Corridor, which can provide a short and cost-effective route for
transporting goods to Europe and back, is becoming increasingly
relevant in this context," Kudaibergenov added.
The vice minister noted that this multimodal transport corridor
connects China and the EU through Central Asia, the Caucasus and
Türkiye.
"Experts note that within the framework of the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route, there is a twofold increase in cargo
transshipment through the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk. Thus, in
2022, about 1.673 million tons were handled (2021 – 840,000 tons).
For 8 months of 2023, the volume of cargo transportation increased
by 85 percent and amounted to 1.74 million tons (8 months of 2022 -
940,000 tons)," the vice minister said.
As Kudaibergenov noted, Kazakhstan will continue to actively
work with its strategic partner, Azerbaijan, on mutually beneficial
terms, taking into account long-term business relations and a focus
on high results.
Kazakhstan's activity within Central Asia
The vice minister pointed out that Kazakhstan's companies
invested about $67.8 million in Central Asian countries from
January through June 2023.
As he noted, the most investments were made in Uzbekistan during
this period - $31.7 million, followed by Kyrgyzstan ($27.4
million), Turkmenistan ($5.8 million), Tajikistan ($2.9
million).
"Unfortunately, the volume of investments decreased by 35.5
percent compared to the same period last year. Of course, external
factors (geopolitical events, disruption of the logistics system,
and high inflation) directly affect global flows of foreign direct
investment," the vice minister said.
Kudaibergenov noted that a decline in investment activity is
also observed around the world.
The vice minister also revealed attractive areas for Kazakh
investors in Central Asian countries.
"As for the attractiveness for Kazakh investors, the main areas
of mutual cooperation are light industry, transport, trade,
agriculture, the financial sector, and other areas of the economy,"
he said.
I Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and
Kyrgyzstan
Kudaibergenov said that on September 22-23, 2023, the I Forum of
Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan was
held, initiated by the heads of state to create a new format of
interaction between the two countries. This event was organized by
the Kazakh side, which took place in Taraz, Zhambyl region.
"During the bilateral meetings, current topics of economic and
social development, agro-industrial cooperation and water and
energy cooperation were discussed. As a result of the forum,
documents were signed providing for the supply of poultry meat,
medical and confectionery products, complex microfertilizers, the
provision of trade and intermediary services, as well as the
implementation of initiatives in light industry and banking," he
said.
As the vice minister noted, indeed, interaction in these areas
will further strengthen cooperation and increase mutual trade and
investment.
Turkic Investment Fund
"The Turkic Investment Fund is a financial institution for the
economic integration of the Turkic world, aimed at financing micro,
small and medium-sized enterprise projects that involve the
creation and modernization of physical and digital infrastructure,"
Kudaibergenov said.
According to him, the creation of the Fund will make it possible
to obtain financing for projects in priority sectors of the
economy.
"Financing will be aimed especially at the development of SMEs,
tourism, green economy, energy, agriculture, transport
infrastructure, as well as strengthening trade and economic
cooperation within and outside the region of the Organization of
Turkic States," he added.
