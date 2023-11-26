Pakistani PM Arrives In UAE

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a two day bilateral visit.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, during the visit, the Prime Minister will meet the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defense and people-to- people relations.

"The visit will include signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Mining, Aviation, and Banking & Financial Services," said the Foreign Office.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time, it added.

Upon arrival, UAE's Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al-Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic officials welcomed the Prime Minister at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi. (end)

sbk







MENAFN26112023000071011013ID1107487594