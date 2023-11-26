Unbeaten Nice Beats Toulouse 1-0 To Stay One Point French League Leader PSG

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Paris: Striker Terem Moffi's second-half goal was enough to give unbeaten Nice a 1-0 home win against Toulouse on Sunday and keep it one point behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain.



Moffi collected a pass from midfielder Morgan Sanson near the penalty spot in the 54th minute and finished confidently.



Nice has built its success on a stout defense which has conceded just four goals in 13 games.



Monaco is five points behind Nice in third place. Star striker Kylian Mbappé scored his league-leading 14th goal as PSG beat Monaco 5-2 on Friday in an error-strewn match.



Later Sunday, Lyon looked to move off the bottom of the table with a home win against Lille.