Turkish Minister Of National Defense Arrives In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler arrived in Azerbaijan, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.

According to information, the minister will take part in the meeting of the defense ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Minister Yashar Guler was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other officials.