Turkish Minister Of National Defense Arrives In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.
Turkish Minister
of National Defense Yashar Guler arrived in Azerbaijan, Türkiye's
Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.
According to information, the minister will take part in the
meeting of the defense ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and
Georgia.
Minister Yashar Guler was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov and other officials.
