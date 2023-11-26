Indonesia's president initiates comprehensive labor law reforms

(MENAFN) In 2019, a resonant report from the World Bank delivered a stark message to Indonesia's political leadership, underscoring the nation's missed opportunities amid the upheaval in global manufacturing supply chains driven by trade tensions between the United States and China. The report highlighted a notable absence, pointing out that among the 30-plus Chinese companies expanding overseas between June and August of that year, none had chosen Indonesia as their destination. Moreover, the ratio of foreign direct investments to GDP in Indonesia had declined from 2012 to 2019, a contrast to the upward trends observed in neighboring countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Adding to the concern was the fact that the bulk of foreign direct investment in Indonesia had been directed towards non-manufacturing sectors.



Promptly responding to these challenges, President Joko Widodo initiated significant changes through the implementation of the "Comprehensive Labor Law." This comprehensive legislative overhaul impacted over 70 labor and tax laws, alongside other regulatory measures. The primary objective was to streamline bureaucratic processes, reducing red tape and enhancing Indonesia's appeal to global investors. However, the law faced a mixed reception, with criticism stemming from its perceived reduction of labor rights. On the other hand, businesses welcomed the legislation for its simultaneous reduction of corporate tax rates, simplification of labor laws, and overall easing of business regulations.



The Comprehensive Labor Law underscored Indonesia's ambition to position itself as a vital component in the international supply chain. With a vast domestic market, boasting the world's fourth-largest population, and ranking as the fifth-largest economy in Asia, Indonesia possesses abundant natural resources. The nation, historically undervaluing its potential, aimed to rectify this perception and emerge as a more attractive destination for global manufacturing investments.

