(MENAFN) Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, reports from Bild suggest that the United States and Germany are engaging in secretive efforts to compel Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to enter negotiations with Russia. Citing anonymous sources, the tabloid claims that Washington and Berlin are strategically limiting weapons deliveries to Ukraine, hoping that it will prompt Kiev to recognize the challenge of reclaiming lost territory. This move follows speculations in various media outlets that Ukraine's Western backers are increasingly inclined towards peace talks, despite Zelensky's public dismissal of such negotiations.



Recent acknowledgments by senior Ukrainian officials, including the head of state, regarding the limited success of Ukraine's summer counteroffensive have raised concerns among its supporters. The underwhelming military progress has reportedly diminished the enthusiasm of some nations to continue their unwavering support for Ukraine's efforts.



According to Bild's Friday report, Germany is allegedly working to position Ukraine strategically for potential talks with Russia, a stance shared by the United States. Instead of overtly pushing Kiev toward dialogue, Washington and Berlin are purportedly leveraging their roles as Ukraine's two major arms suppliers. The reported plan involves providing Ukraine with precisely enough weapons to maintain the current front line but not enough to achieve a significant breakthrough.



Sources from "government circles" suggest that this strategic arms rationing is intended to lead Zelensky to the realization that military victory may be elusive, prompting a shift towards negotiation for peace with Russia. The alleged covert diplomatic efforts underscore the complexity of international dynamics in the face of the protracted conflict, raising questions about the role of major powers in shaping the trajectory of regional disputes.





