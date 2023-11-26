Qatari Businesswomen Association And Deloitte Sign Partnership Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) and the leading global professional services firm, Deloitte, signed a partnership agreement that marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration, aimed at collaborating in various activities supporting women in business in Qatar and the region.

The signing ceremony took place on Sunday 12 November 2023, at QBWA offices, and was signed by Aisha Alfardan, QBWA Vice Chairman and Samer Jaghoub, Deloitte Middle East, Qatar Managing Partner. This partnership solidifies the commitment of both organisations to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and confirms the importance of empowering women in business and the vital role that corporations can play to fulfil this objective. The agreement outlines a multi-faceted collaboration that includes co-hosting of events where Deloitte professionals will offer their expertise and guidance to QBWA members and guests, providing valuable insights on business strategies, financial planning, and other topics both parties agree on. Joint initiatives will be organized focusing on topics such as leadership, technology, and market access and also networking opportunities through facilitating networking events, forums, and conferences where women entrepreneurs can connect with industry experts and potential investors.

During the signing ceremony, Aisha Alfardan said that“I am happy that QBWA is joining forces with Deloitte in our shared mission to empower women in business. This partnership is a significant step forward in creating an ecosystem that supports and celebrates the achievements of women in business. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on our members and the broader community.”

From his side Samer Jaghoub said,“We are pleased to announce the agreement with the Qatari Businesswomen Association, signifying our joint commitment to support women across all businesses in Qatar. This partnership acknowledges the substantial impact of diversity and inclusion on sustainable economic development, exemplifying our shared dedication to fostering a business environment that empowers and supports women entrepreneurs.”