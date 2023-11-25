(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Record-Breaker Max Verstappen and Other Historic F1 Moments from 2023 Season







Abu Dhabi, UAE, 25 November 2023: The Formula 1 2023 season was a milestone year for the sport as new records were created and records were broken, as drivers crossed the penultimate chequered flag at Las Vegas before gearing up for this weekend's FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX.



From groundbreaking races to drivers rewriting the sport's 75-year history, here are some key highlights from what has been a promising and historic season.





Max Verstappen's Domination:

It's no secret that Max Verstappen has had another great season as he makes his way down to Abu Dhabi to be officially crowned as the 2023 champion, bringing with him his mountain of accolades. Not only does the 26-year-old driver have the most consecutive race wins in a season but has also clinched the title for the most overall wins in a single campaign. Having beaten Alberto Ascari's 75% win rate from 1952, Max currently has an 85% win ratio after securing another P1 at Las Vegas last weekend.



The Dutchman has achieved a top 3 position 20 times this year, making him the driver with the most podiums and points (549) scored in a calendar year in the history of the sport. He comes to Yas Marina Circuit with the opportunity to extend his unparalleled season in Formula 1 to cement his place among the greats.



Fernando Alonso's 100th Podium:

Alonso's stint back in Formula 1 saw him win his 100th podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on his debut season at Aston Martin. The Spaniard joins the likes of Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost, Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel, and ex-McLaren team-mate Lewis Hamilton.



The two-time world champion had an impressive start to the season with top 5 finishes in the opening nine races from Bahrain to the Red Bull Ring in Austria. The veteran driver comes to Abu Dhabi tied in fourth position with Carlos Sainz on 200 points and faces stern competition from

Charles Leclerc as well as, McLaren's Lando Norris.







The 2023 Dutch Grand Prix:

The orange army welcomed the F1 season in style as the weekend wrapped up with more than a few firsts under its belt. Although Zandvoort is notorious for its high-speed corners and limited overtaking opportunities, the Dutch track now holds the record for the most overtakes in a single race with upwards of 180 passes made in 72 laps surpassing the 2016 Chinese GP.