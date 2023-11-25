YAS MARINA CIRCUIT's NEW WEST STRAIGHT GRANDSTAND OPENS TO FANS AS RACING GETS UNDERWAY AT ABU DHABI GP

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit's brand new West Straight Grandstand welcomed fans for the first time as racing action got underway at the milestone 15th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX.

The venue's newest Grandstand, built specifically for the season-ending race, saw fans get unparalleled views of the weekend's action as the cars made their way around turns 6 and 7 on the track. The Grandstand also offers magnificent views of both the start and finish lines, adding to the excitement of motorsport's elite premier competition.

With this week's event expected to attract its biggest number of fans, organisers have also launched Deck at Two hospitality experience, located at Turn 2 following the exciting high-speed action along the start finish line. The new vantage point will also feature world-class F&B experiences across the weekend, with Nobu, Milos and Hakkasan from Atlantis Group bringing its unique, diverse menus to the region's biggest event weekend.

Fans also took to Abu Dhabi Hill with the all-new Horizon 360 experience, with panoramic views of the iconic 5.28km track from the highest point on the circuit.

Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix closes out the 2023 season with current world champion Max Verstappen aiming to win on Yas Island for the fourth consecutive year.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT:

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates' most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body's highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit's long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region's most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.