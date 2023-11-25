Possible Supply Of Iranian Missiles To Russia Must Be Prevented - Ukraine's President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran has not yet supplied missiles to Russia, but this may happen, so a reasonable sanctions policy and political signals to the leadership of Iran are also required from the international community.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with the heads of state of Latvia and Switzerland and the head of the government of Lithuania, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It is necessary to work with Iran so that Iran could supply drones to the Russian Federation, and also to come up with a reasonable sanctions policy and undertake political efforts to work with Iran so that they do not supply missiles to Russia. Today we do not see this happening, but we definitely see that it might happen," Zelensky said.

The head of state also noted the need for the EU member states and the USA to send Iran appropriate political signals in this regard.

He separately noted the need to strengthen sanctions not only against Russia but also against state actors and companies that supply Iran with parts necessary for the production of kamikaze drones.

"You know that many of their 'products' that are launched to kill Ukrainians consist of parts or elements produced by companies from all over the world. Therefore, sanctions should be applied not only to Russia, but also to those entities and governments that send them the relevant parts," said Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 25, during the most massive Russian attack on Kyiv involving the record number of kamikaze drones of the Shahed type, the Air Defense Forces downed 74 of the 75 incoming targets.

In terms of strengthening Ukraine's air defense systems, the country counts on both international partners and its own production capabilities, and there is progress in this direction, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.