Experts: Qatar's World Cup Encouraged Arab States To Pursue Hosting Dreams

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Aliya Tifoni

KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The outstanding success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar inspired many Arab countries to pursue their own dream of hosting this prestigious event, which began way back in 1930.

Morocco, along with Spain and Portugal, will be hosting the 2030 championship, an announcement made by FIFA in this regard on October fourth, 2023.

Due to Morocco's success, Saudi Arabia submitted its nomination to host the 2034 World Cup. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom submitted its file to FIFA on October ninth. Saudi Arabia is the sole bidder for the tournament and is expected to host the event.

Speaking on the ambitions of the Arab countries, an official in the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar Khaled Al-Molawi told KUNA that hosting the FIFA World Cup was a great challenge for Qatar, which exceeded in all elements during its hosting duties.

A project like the FIFA World Cup posed many challenges and Qatar introduced new principles to hosting major events, he added.

The tournament, the first to have been held on Arab soil, had proved to the world that the region had much potential, said the official who hoped that other fellow Arab countries would benefit from the experience and skills learned from the Qatar tournament.

On his part, former Kuwait international footballer and sports analyst at the Saudi sports channel Waleed Ali affirmed that Saudi Arabia had a higher chance for success in hosting the 2034 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia's capabilities, infrastructure, and financial strength are the main points of strength that would hopefully lead to the success of the tournament.

The Kingdom's football league had attracted major players including Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Brazilian mainstay Neymar and many more, attracting viewers from far and wide, said Ali who affirmed that such attention to the national league would push Saudi Arabia to showcase to the world that it would be the capital of Football by 2034.

Sharing similar sentiments, Hamad Al-Tayyar -- also a former Kuwaiti Football international -- said Saudi Arabia was able to host a successful World Cup tournament.

The vast development in Saudi Arabia, under the guidance of its leadership, is a good indication that the Saudis were willing and able to make the 2034 World Cup an unforgettable event.

On his part, Abdulaziz Attiya -- a media sports personality -- said that the success of the Qatar World Cup opened the doors for other Arab countries to take the necessary steps to host this important global event.

He expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia would use all of its capabilities to win the hearts and minds of those having doubts in regard to their abilities. (end)

