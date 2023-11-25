Russia Launches Record Number Of Kamikaze Drones At Ukraine Overnight Sat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This night, the Russian invaders released a record number of Shahed-131/136 one-way attack drones at Ukraine.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

Kyiv was the main targets of the enemy attack.

"Wait until the air raid alerts are over, and then we will deliver an update on the performance of Ukraine's air defense forces," the Air Force reported.

attack on Kyiv: at least three apartment blocks in Kyiv damaged bydebris, casualties reporte

As reported by the spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, Mykhailo Shamanov, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted over 40 kamikaze drones targeting Kyiv.

The drones were approaching the capital in several waves from different directions.