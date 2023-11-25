War Update: Ukraine Reports 74 Combat Engagements In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, 74 combat clashes took place along the frontlines in Ukraine.

That's according to a morning update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched seven missile strikes and 29 air strikes, as well as 36 rocket salvos. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilian casualties and damaged to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Yesterday, the Russian occupiers launched six one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. All enemy drones were intercepted. In the early hours of Saturday, the invaders launched another, massive attack involving kamikaze drones. The air raid alert is still in place. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure sustained damage.

The following settlements were hit by airstrikes: Serebrianske Forestry of Luhansk region; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Zoria, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region; Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, and Lvove of Kherson region.

More than 140 settlements across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russians maintains their military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, conducting active sabotage missions in order to prevent the Ukrainian command from deploying troops to the frontline areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy forces, supported by their air force, launched assault operations in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka of Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka of Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy ran assault missions in the Serebryanske Forestry area, Luhansk region, seeing no success.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region, while pursuing their own assault south of Bakhmut.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to besiege the town, with the support of the aviation component, while Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold their defenses, inflicting significant losses on the enemy force. Russia's offensive efforts east of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region yielded no results as Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 attacks in the area.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy ground forces, supported by aviation, launched assaults in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts, Donetsk region, where the Ukrainians repelled 10 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy undertook seven fruitless attempts to regain positions near Robotyne and Novopokrovka.

At the same time, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting losses on Russian invasion troops and exhausting enemy units along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian forces are holding their ground on the left bank of the Dnipro, engaging in counterbattery combat and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has launched nine strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile forces hit two enemy control points, four clusters, two artillery systems, and a logistical hub.