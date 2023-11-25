Russian Death Toll: 860 Invaders Killed In Action On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to November 25, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 323,760 Russian soldiers and officers, including 860 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian forces destroyed a total of 5,502 enemy tanks (+6 on Friday), 10,263 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 7,851 (+18) artillery systems, 905 (+1) MLR systems, 596 (+1) air defense systems, 323 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 5,808 (+8) UAVs of operational and tactical level, 1,565 (+1) cruise missiles, 22 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 10,259 (+29) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,112 (+4) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the last day, the Ukrainian Air Force has launched nine strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters.

Missile forces hit two Russian control points, four clusters, two artillery systems, and a logistical hub.