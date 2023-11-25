-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Death Toll: 860 Invaders Killed In Action On Friday


11/25/2023 2:11:41 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to November 25, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 323,760 Russian soldiers and officers, including 860 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian forces destroyed a total of 5,502 enemy tanks (+6 on Friday), 10,263 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 7,851 (+18) artillery systems, 905 (+1) MLR systems, 596 (+1) air defense systems, 323 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 5,808 (+8) UAVs of operational and tactical level, 1,565 (+1) cruise missiles, 22 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 10,259 (+29) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,112 (+4) units of specialized equipment.



 Read also: Drone attack on Kyiv: at least three apartment blocks in Kyiv damaged by drone debris, casualties reporte

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the last day, the Ukrainian Air Force has launched nine strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters.

Missile forces hit two Russian control points, four clusters, two artillery systems, and a logistical hub.

MENAFN25112023000193011044ID1107483329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search