Waste Sorting At Source For Households Begins

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality represented by the General Cleanliness Department has provided 1,900 containers to households for disposing of recyclable materials and organic waste separately in Onaiza region to mark the beginning of the second phase of the waste sorting at source programme.

The grey containers are for recyclable materials such as glass, plastic, papers and metals and the blue containers are for food waste and cleaning materials.



The Ministry urged people to make an active contribution to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030 by implementing its strategy in the field of public hygiene and successfully implementing the integrated programme for sorting waste at source by throwing waste in the designated containers.

In October, Onaiza households received 950 grey containers and an equal number of blue containers.

The waste sorting at source programme is being implemented in Umm Lakhba, Madinat Khalifa (south), Al Markhiya and Nuaija in November 2023 where the households receive two types of containers.

It is an integrated national programme based on the idea of separating recyclable materials from other waste in a blue container, in order to develop and modernise public hygiene services to keep pace with the urban renaissance of the country and achieve integrated and sustainable development in accordance with the strategic plan of the Ministry of Municipality in order to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Director of General Cleanliness Department Muqbil Madhour Al Shammari had earlier said that the programme in its second phase will target Doha at first. It will run for over two years until 2025 and will cover all households.

He said the waste sorting at source programme will be launched in Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Al Shamal in 2026.

“By the end of 2027, the programme will be implemented in Al Rayan, Al Wakra and Al Sheehaniya,” said Al Shammari. He said that the programme run by the Ministry of Municipality aims to boost recycling for sustainability and circular economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

“Under the project, waste containers will be distributed to all households – citizens and expatriates. A pilot project was successfully implemented in the Jalia area of Al Dafna where 185 containers were distributed to households,” said Al Shammari.

The Department in coordination with the authorities concerned will launch many initiatives to accelerate the implementation of waste sorting at source programme. The first phase of the waste sorting at source programme began in 2019 and covered schools and health centres.

The department is running an awareness programme in multiple languages to reach the maximum number of people. A team from the department are being assigned to communicate with those handling waste at home, educating them on how to use the trash cans properly.

Following Qatar National Vision 2030, the Ministry of Municipality is running a waste sorting at source programme. The programme aims at reducing the amount of waste and managing the environment in a way that ensures harmony and consistency between economic and social development and environmental protection.