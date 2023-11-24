Forbes Lists Two Bangladesh Pharma Companies Among The Best In Asia

(MENAFN- NewsIn)
Dhaka, November 25 (The Daily Star): Square Pharmaceuticals and Beximco Pharmaceuticals, two leading pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh, have been listed in Forbes Magazine's“Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion” for the year 2023.
The list, published yearly by the US-based Forbes Magazine, selects top 200 publicly listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion, based on their robust corporate performance from a pool of over 20,000 small and mid-sized businesses across the Asia-Pacific region.
Square Pharmaceuticals, showcased a sales of $646 million, net income of $210 million, and a significant market value of $2.04 billion, while Beximco Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $319 million, a net income of $47 million, and a market value of $600 million, according to Forbes.
