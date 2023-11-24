Veteran Bollywood Filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, Father Of Actor Armaan Kohli, Passes Away

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood's veteran filmmaker and director Rajkumar Kohli, father of actor Armaan Kohli, passed away at the age of 93 years on 24 November morning at around 8 am, reported News18 Kohli, who was in his 90s, his last rites will be held later in the evening, confirmed close friend of Arman, Vijay Grover to the report, Rajkumar Kohli had gone to take a shower on Friday morning, when he didn't come out of the bathroom for some time his son broke the door, he found his father on the floor. After this, he was taken to a hospital and declared dead later READ: India's first woman Supreme Court judge Justice Fathima Beevi dies at 96On the demise of veteran film director Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Suniel Shetty said, as news agency quoted, \"...He was a lovely person, a very good-looking producer-director and a very humble man. He will be missed because I know that people loved him. His son Armaan is a good friend of mine, so heartfelt condolences to him and the family. This is a big loss.\"Rajkumar Kohli's work:Rajkumar was famous for directing several Bollywood films including the 1966 movie Dulla Bhatti and the 1970s film Lootera starring Dara Singh other notable films included films with ensemble casts, such as Nagin (1976), Jaani Dushman (1979), Badle Ki Aag, Naukar Biwi Ka and Raaj Tilak (1984). His films frequently featured actors such as Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and actresses Reena Roy and Anita Raj with son:Armaan Kohli had made his debut as a leading actor with his father's 1992 movie Virodhi. Again Rajkumar directed his son in Aulad Ke Dushman (1993) and Qahar (1997). He had also made Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, which featured Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar, among others, as well as Armaan his Bollywood career failing to take off, Armaan participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and became a household name during his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show. He was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 7.With agency inputs.



MENAFN24112023007365015876ID1107482167