Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 24th November 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,486.7 -1.1% 63.3% RSISX USD Index 1,461.8 -1.1% 88.7%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 22,553.2 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 17.1 # of Traded Companies 60 Traded Shares (mn)/d 22,350 # of Companies (Up) 13 Total Trades (#/d) 2,619 # of Companies (Down) 35 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,562 # of Companies (Not changed) 12 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,062 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 7 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 8

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 1.560 48.6% 94.3% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.150 36.4% -16.7% Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance NGIR 0.300 20.0% -25.0% Economy Bank BEFI 0.220 15.8% 22.2% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.600 15.4% 25.0% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.080 -11.1% 14.3% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 0.570 -10.9% 26.7% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.520 -8.8% -7.1% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM) VWIF 0.480 -7.7% 92.0% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 2.550 -7.6% 157.6% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 17,489.7 13,249.8 77.5% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 1,266.2 959.3 5.6% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 526.6 398.9 2.3% Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NRM) BAME 500.0 378.8 2.2% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 481.0 364.4 2.1%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,063 19,534.8 14,799.1 86.6% Agriculture 413 1,276.1 966.7 5.7% Industry 505 786.1 595.6 3.5% Telecom 193 481.1 364.5 2.1% Services 333 362.4 274.5 1.6% Hotels&Tourism 62 111.0 84.1 0.5% Insurance 40 1.1 0.8 0.0% Investment 10 0.6 0.5 0.0% Grand Total 2,619 22,553.2 17,085.8 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) decided in its AGM held on Nov. 22 to increase the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 20% bonus issue and to distribute IQD0.075 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.0% dividend yield.

A cross transaction occurred on 500.0 mn shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) on Nov. 20, valued at IQD500.0 mn and corresponding to 0.2% of BAME's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 17.5 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Nov. 23, valued at IQD17.5 bn and corresponding to 7.0% of BMUI's capital.

The International Islamic Rating Agency (IIRA) announced that the International Islamic Bank (BINT) obtained a grade of (B-) internationally and a grade of (BBB) locally for the fiscal year 2022. This grade came as a result of the rise in the bank's financial indicators, including an increase in the bank's assets to 16% over the fiscal year 2021.

Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends from the profits of previous years starting Nov. 26 through the company's main branch. The company decided in its recent AGM (Nov. 12) to distribute IQD0.01 cash dividend per share, corresponding to an 8.3% dividend yield.

Babylon Hotel (HBAY) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 through the company's hotel. The company decided in its recent AGM (Sep. 21) to distribute IQD2.5 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.45% dividend yield. The company announced that shareholders who did not receive their dividends from 1997 to 2021 should visit the company and collect their cash dividends. The AGM of Iraqi Company for Deposit Insurance has been postponed due to Babylon Hotel's apology for not being able to provide a hall for the meeting. The company will discuss and approve 2021 financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through bonus issues, listing its shares on the ISX, and electing new board members in its AGM.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) resumed trading on Nov. 19 after holding its AGM on Nov. 12 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.01 cash dividend per share from the profits of previous years, corresponding to an 8.3% dividend yield.

Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) resumed trading on Nov. 20 after holding its AGM on Nov. 11 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and postponed increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue into another AGM which will be held before the end of the year.

New shares of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) from the capital increase to IQD13.0 bn through an 86.8% bonus issue resumed trading on Nov. 23. Original shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) resumed trading on Nov. 23 after holding its AGM on Nov. 18 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD255.0 bn to IQD305.0 bn through 8.31% rights issue and 11.29% bonus issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting Nov. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 22 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% bonus issue, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) starting Nov. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 23 to discuss and approve electing seven original and seven alternative board members for the next three years.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Nov. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 26 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing four original and four alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) starting Nov. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 3 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.