Nablus Field Hospital Starts Offering Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra)-- The staff of the Jordanian Field Hospital "Nablus/1" started accepting patients on Thursday and offering medical and therapeutic services in an attempt to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.The medical staff started seeing patients and giving the siblings the best therapeutic care possible in an effort to lessen their suffering given the current situation, as part of the noble humanitarian and medical message that Jordan sent to the families in Palestine, the hospital director said.On its first day, the hospital has received 33 cases, including minor operations, chronic diseases, laboratory tests, and internal emergency cases.The residents of Nablus conveyed their appreciation for Jordan's dignified stances toward the Palestinians as well as for Jordan's unceasing efforts, spearheaded by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to offer medical care and humanitarian aid.The field hospital is equipped with a medical team of various specialties and consists of seven trailers, two operation rooms, two intensive care units, and 15 beds, in addition to a laboratory, pharmacy, x-ray lab, dentist clinic, and sterilization room.