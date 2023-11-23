WETEX And DSS 2023 Attracts 155 Chinese Companies

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) has attracted 155 companies from China, specialising in smart cities, water, smart logistics, solar panels, energy storage, off-grid solar systems, among others.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and DSS 2023, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Troowin is one of the few companies in China that has entirely mastered the core technologies of fuel cells, and has multiple technical routes and multi-scenario products and application experience. We bring our most advanced and latest hydrogen fuel cell technology and products to WETEX this year, including fuel cell stacks, a fuel cell power plant, and fuel cell backup power supply. They can be applied in fields such as commercial vehicles, ships, communication base stations, data centres, power stations, and energy storage,” said Dr. Li Xiao, CEO of Troowin.

Qingdao LuminSens Marine Technology, showcased a portable water quality analyser, an online water quality analyser that provides data for remote monitoring, and a wireless water quality analyser for real-time monitoring of dissolved oxygen, water temperature, and other indicators.

Another exhibitor, Joy Technology, highlighted its latest solutions related to smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and integrated energy management solutions of its SaaS cloud platform + IoT gateway to increase the efficiency of smart water, electricity, and gas meters.

Beichen Solar Industry Co., Limited focused on its products of solar panels and their accessories, and solar pump systems. Shenzhen Geeking Technology showcased solutions in the field of industrial waste treatment, including landfill leachate treatment to prevent air and groundwater pollution, medical waste treatment, sewage sludge treatment, and more. Another Chinese organisation, Qingdao Bluejoy Technology presented energy storage products for industrial services and lithium iron phosphate battery bank devices.

