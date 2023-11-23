TRC Signs License To Provide Satellite Internet Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) signed a general class telecommunications license on Wednesday, with Starlink Jordan.According to a TRC statement on Thursday, the agreement was based on the provisions of the Telecommunications Law and the instructions that enable Starlink to activate its satellite services in the Kingdom.Starlink was licensed as an operating company in the local telecommunications market after it completed official papers with TRC, the statement said.Speaking at the signing ceremony, TRC Chairman, Bassam Sarhan, said Starlink is expected to activate its satellites and provide satellite services commercially in Jordan during the next year.Introducing these services in the Jordanian market is an "important "achievement in advancing the Kingdom's communications sector at the national level, especially since Jordan is classified as one of the first countries to roll out these services to its local markets in the region, he pointed out.Starlink, owned by SpaceX, will provide satellite Internet services via satellites in low orbits as part of its global project called "Starlink" for Communications.Sarhan noted the license came as a continuation of the experience of launching services successfully conducted late last year by Starlink in southern Jordan.Sarhan added that Starlink was granted the license after obtaining the TRC's necessary technical and regulatory approvals, which were carried out via satellites in low orbits, recording high numbers of data download speeds ranging from between 100 MB and 200 MB.Additionally, he said satellite services will have a "positive" impact on various business sectors, due to their technical capabilities that allow coverage of all the Kingdom's regions and ensure diversity of communications services provided to beneficiaries at a high level.These services, he noted, also aim to cover remote areas, regions with small population densities, mining and drilling locations, as well as tourist, industrial and agricultural sites.