Spritzer So Tinge! YouthTopia, "Unlock Imaginasimu" Elevates Fun at Lalaport Rooftop, Bukit Bintang Hot Air Balloon Ride Takes Center Stage at the 2-Day Youth Festival



KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER BERHAD is set to transform the cityscape into a playground of creativity and self-expression with the launch of its exciting youth festival,“So Tinge! YouthTopia, Unlock Imaginasimu” at Lalaport Rooftop, Bukit Bintang. The highlight of the festival is an uplifting Hot Air Balloon Ride that will set the stage for a weekend of unforgettable Instaworthy moments and fun experiences.

To kick off this festival, participants will soar above the city and embrace the opportunity to literally "lift themselves up". The festival encourages attendees to unleash their playful side with a dynamic array of activities, including an eye-catching cosplay showcase, live performances by talented youth bands, and the electrifying sounds of headliner pop-rock sensation, Insomniacks.

Mr. Kenny Lim, Group Chief Executive Officer of Spritzer Berhad, said,“This festival aims to provide a safe and judgement-free space for young individuals to explore, experience, and express themselves on a journey of self-discovery. Through this exhilarating event, we hope to enrich the lives of the youth, offering them a platform to showcase their talents and creativity in a fun-filled atmosphere. "

The two-day event runs from 25-26 November 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. complete with fun activities, such as hot air balloon ride, live bands, instaworthy moments and So Tinge! line of beverages which are fruity sodas made with Spritzer natural mineral water.

Highlights of Day 1, 25 November, include the Hot Air Balloon, live performance by Insomniacks, Youth Live Bands, Street Graffiti by various artists, Fun Activities, Fun Fair Games, Food Bazaar, Flea market and So Tinge! Fruity Bar to quench your thirst.

While on Day 2, 26 November, the fun continues with the Hot Air Balloon, Kpop Random Play Dance, Cosplay Contest, Fun Activities, Fun Fair Games, Food Bazaar, Flea Market and So Tinge! Creative Bar where participants can indulge their taste buds in a unique blend of flavours.

Spritzer invites all youth to be brave in expression, empowered to be their-true-self and invoke imagination at the two-day, judgement-free So Tinge! YouthTopia event and indulge their taste buds in thirst quenching fruity soda made with natural mineral water.

