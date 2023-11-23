Unknown canine illness spreads all over US

(MENAFN) A perplexing respiratory disease, identified as Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (aCIRD), is spreading across the United States, causing alarm among veterinarians and pet owners alike. The outbreak, which has already affected hundreds of dogs in Oregon and surfaced in California, is raising fears of a potential canine pandemic. With reports indicating cases in at least seven other states, from New Hampshire to Illinois to Colorado to Washington, the mysterious illness is presenting challenges for veterinarians struggling to identify its origins and establish effective treatment protocols.



The Los Angeles County Public Health Department revealed on Tuesday that at least ten dogs in California had fallen ill with aCIRD. Characterized by symptoms such as coughing, lethargy, nasal discharge, and loss of appetite, the disease has proven difficult to diagnose as affected dogs test negative for common respiratory illnesses that typically exhibit similar signs. In rare instances, aCIRD has been fatal, adding to the urgency of understanding and containing its spread.



The outbreak has been ongoing since at least last August, and the illness has displayed resistance to standard treatments for canine respiratory ailments. Veterinarians and researchers are working tirelessly to identify common DNA segments in samples collected from veterinary clinics across multiple states, hoping to shed light on the nature of the disease and potential avenues for control.



Dr. Karl Jandrey, a professor at the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, expressed uncertainty about the trajectory of the outbreak, likening it to a "mini pandemic." He emphasized that it's not yet proven that the situation is under control, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts to understand and mitigate the impact of this mysterious canine respiratory illness. As the veterinary community grapples with the evolving situation, pet owners and professionals alike are anxiously awaiting more information to safeguard the well-being of their canine companions.





