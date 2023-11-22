Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Nov 23-25, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

The coffee-chocolate fest returns, classic cars and massive art displays await everyone, there's a contest for pearl diving and coffee cup designing, and you can see SpongeBob dancing! Also, don't pass on the chance to join the community in honouring the children of Gaza. Have a meaningful weekend!

'Children Above All' for Gaza Children



November 17, 2023

1pm - 8pm

Oxygen Park, Education City

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is inviting the entire community to participate in 'Children Above All ', an event to raise awareness about the plight of children affected by the war on Gaza. EAA has curated various activities, including sports competitions and a March for Peace to honour the lives tragically lost in this war. There will also be food stalls, art and game activities hosted by several corporate partners, all united in the common goal of standing together for the children of Gaza. Join the community in being part of this compassionate event- support the cause, make a difference! For further details: +974 50009960

Qatar International Art Festival



Until November 25, 2023

10am - 10pm

Cultural Zone at Expo 2023 Doha, Al Bidda Park

The Qatar International Arts Festival (QIAF) is back for its 5th edition, bringing together over 300 artists from over 60 countries showcasing diverse masterpieces in painting, sculpture, digital art, mixed media, and fashion. Featuring more than 12 international galleries, the QIAF is a celebration of global artistic talent. This exhibition is your opportunity to witness expertly crafted works and engage with the vibrant arts community. Don't miss it!

Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival



November 23 - December 2, 2023

Sunday - Wednesday: 2pm - 10pm; Thursday - Saturday: 3pm - 11pm

Family Zone at Expo 2023 Doha, Al Bidda Park

It's food, drinks, and entertainment in one place at the Expo 2023 Doha edition of the Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival. Enjoy the finest food and beverages that this year's vendors have to offer while you listen to live music and engage in fun activities! More info? +974 66601104

SpongeBob SquarePants 'I Heart Dancing'



November 23 - December 1, 2023

Show 1: 4pm - 4:30pm; Show 2: 7pm - 7:30pm; Show 3: 9pm - 9:30pm

Family Zone at Expo 2023 Doha, Al Bidda Park

Get ready for a fun time with a square yellow sponge at the Expo 2023 Doha! SpongeBob SquarePants invites you to 'I Heart Dancing,' an exciting underwater performance perfect for the whole family. Enjoy dancing and have fun with SpongeBob and friends as they celebrate the magic of friendship in this entertaining interactive dance show! Open to public.



Cut from the Same Cloth



Until November 25, 2023

11am - 9pm

M7, Msheireb Downtown

Part of the UK Festival in Qatar, this M7's sustainability movement is an initiative that combines local clothing recycling with cutting-edge technology to turn old clothes into brand-new textiles. If you want to be part of the change, you can drop off your gently used clothes at M7, Msheireb Downtown or British Council office in Al Sadd. Give your used clothes a second life- your contribution will be sent to a factory in Bangladesh and donated to local charities.

Pearl Diving Competition at Old Doha Port



November 24 - 25, 2023

2pm - 4pm

Al Bandar, Old Doha Port

Calling young divers! Participate in the Pearl Diving Competition at Old Doha Port, open to ages 8-16. Participants must have written consent from their guardian and be proficient in swimming and diving. Traditional diving equipment will be provided for every contestant. Just bring your A-game and have fun! 1st place wins QR3,000, 2nd place gets QR2,000, and 3rd place still gets to go home with QR1,000. For more information and registration, contact +974 77055287. Registration ends Thursday, November 23, at 4pm!

FBQ Vintage Sports Cars Exhibition



Until December 19, 2023

City Center Doha

Take a trip down memory lane at the FBQ Vintage Sports Cars Exhibition in City Center Mall. Check out cool old cars from the FBQ Museum and be stunned by the timeless beauty of these classic race cars. You can find the exhibition on the 3rd floor-the green court, behind Jack & Jones/Cinema. It's only up until December 19!

Drop In: Coffee Cup Design



November 23, 2023 and November 30, 2023

4pm - 7pm

NMOQ - next to children gift shop

Drop by the National Museum of Qatar for an impromptu coffee cup drawing session. Join other artists and let your creativity flow as you add your personal touch to Qatari coffee cups. Grab a cup, make some art, and enjoy your coffee in a cup designed by you in 15 minutes!

Dan Flavin / Donald Judd: Doha



Until February 24, 2023

9am - 6pm

Gallery Al Riwaq, Qatar Museum

A legacy project of the 2021 Qatar-US Year of Culture programme, this largest museum exhibition (outside of America) of Minimalism artists Dan Flavin and Donald Judd is the first major museum presentation to examine their artistic dialogue in nearly two decades. Featuring 37 works by Flavin and 25 works by Judd, the showcase highlights their shared exploration of material, colour, and form. Dan Flavin / Donald Judd: Doha presents a collection spanning from the 1960s to the 1990s, taking you on a minimalistic historical journey you won't want to miss. Free for residents of Qatar. For non-residents, book your ticket here .

Palestine: A Journey Through Time Book Display



Until January 31, 2024

Museum of Islamic Art

Learn more about the history of Palestine at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Library. In a gesture of solidarity, the MIA is opening its doors to its Rare Book Room where they'll showcase rare books that highlight the rich history of Palestine, including 'Picturesque Palestine, Sinai, and Egypt.' This display aims to shed light on the beauty and resilience of Palestine.