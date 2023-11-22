Silver Forecast: Sees Upward Momentum Despite Volatility

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Silver exhibited some volatility early in Tuesday's trading session, initially gapping lower only to reverse course and display signs of resilience. In the grand scheme of things, I believe this market has the potential to gradually inch its way towards the $24 level, possibly even surpassing it. However, it's important to acknowledge that this particular market is prone to erratic behavior, and being silver adds an extra layer of complexity.

Beneath the surface, the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average is providing a modicum of support, with the 50-Day EMA attempting to cross above the 200-Day EMA, hinting at the possibility of a "golden cross" formation. A bullish breakout could pave the way for the market to target the $25 level, setting the stage for a move towards the double top around $25.50.

On the flip side, should we see a breakdown below the moving averages, there's a potential downside towards the $22 level, which had previously acted as a bounce point following lower-than-expected inflation figures in the United States. This suggests that there's still optimism among market participants regarding the Federal Reserve potentially adopting a more accommodative monetary policy. However, such a move in the short term seems unlikely. The prevailing hope centers around the Federal Reserve at least entertaining the idea of adjusting its monetary policy, providing cause for celebration among traders. The longer-term outcome remains uncertain, and it's worth noting that the silver market tends to have a negative correlation with the US dollar, a factor deserving of attention Caution and Opportunity Ahead of Thanksgiving

For the time being, I have no inclination to engage in silver selling activities, and I believe that pullbacks could offer viable buying opportunities. Nevertheless, one must exercise caution when entering this market. Moreover, it's imperative to be mindful that Thursday marks Thanksgiving, meaning that this week's trading will be curtailed.

At the end of the day, silver's recent performance has been characterized by massive fluctuations, but the potential for an upward trajectory towards the $24 mark still exists. The silver market's capricious nature and its intricate relationship with the US dollar make it an arena where vigilance is paramount. While the allure of potential buying opportunities during pullbacks persists, a degree of prudence should guide traders' decisions. As Thanksgiving approaches, market participants should anticipate subdued trading conditions in the days ahead.

