Belize – Taiwan ICDF  Lamb And Mutton Culinary Craft Workshop

BELMOPAN, Belize – In an effort to promote the domestic market of the sheep and goat industry in Belize, the ministry of agriculture, food security and enterprise, in collaboration with the Taiwan ICDF breeding Sheep and Goat Production and Guidance System Enhancement Project (Sheep and Goat Project Phase II), November 22 held a Lamb and Mutton Culinary Craft Workshop at the Food Processing Facility in Central Farm.

The workshop aims to train sheep farmers and restaurateurs in the culinary skills of lamb and mutton dish preparation to increase consumers' acceptance of lamb and mutton products in Belize. The training, which was facilitated by Frank Padron, extension officer at the ministry, included sessions on ingredient preparation, the cooking process of stew lamb and barbecue lamb.

A total of 25 participants completed the workshop. The ministry and Taiwan ICDF are committed to providing sheep and goat farmers in Belize with the critical skills to create high-quality products, which will contribute not only to the success of individual farmers but to the growth of local economies and the sustainable development of agriculture in Belize.

The governments of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan) will continue to work closely to support Belizean farmers and to strengthen the sheep and goat industry in the country. Through the Sheep and Goat Project, the theoretical and practical training and educational outreach will help to further advance the welfare of Belizeans.

