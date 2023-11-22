Knowledge Summit Discusses Pivotal Role Of Governments In Promoting Innovation, Enhancing Economic Growth, And Advancing Society

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Through a panel discussion titled 'Knowledge Cities: The ultimate power trio of government, academia and industry,' the Knowledge Summit 2023 reviewed the pivotal role of governments in stimulating innovation, promoting economic growth, and uplifting society.

The panel discussion featured Ali Al Hashimi, Director of the Department of Advanced Science and Technology Policies and Programs, UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Prof. Mariët Westermann, Vice Chancellor, New York University Abu Dhabi; and Faisal Ameer Malik, Chief Technical Officer for Middle East and Central Asia, Huawei Enterprise Business Group. The session was moderated by Dr. Saeed Aldhaheri, Director of the Center for Futures Studies, University of Dubai.

Ali Al Hashimi began the session by discussing the pivotal role of governments in catalyzing innovation, promoting economic growth, and advancing society. He stated,“Governments are considered a crucial element in driving progress and innovation as well as creating an environment that stimulates creativity and innovation and fosters economic and social growth.”

He added,“The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology makes significant efforts in enhancing research endeavors, scientific talents, and innovation across various industrial sectors. These efforts align with the strategic objectives of building national capabilities, strengthening the research and development ecosystem in the country, and contributing to economic diversification.”

Prof. Mariët Westermann emphasized academia's essential function as a knowledge hub within knowledge cities, which contributes to the dissemination of innovation culture and enhances the scientific and research competence of students to become the cornerstone in building knowledge cities.

Westermann explained that academic environments in knowledge cities work to provide an advanced educational setting that provides access to high-quality education. They offer specialized study programs that align with the evolving needs of the job market, enabling students to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary for developing projects and solutions that meet societal needs and contribute to improving daily life.

Additionally, Faisal Ameer Malik said,“Collaborative efforts among government, academia, and industry are important to advance innovation ecosystems within knowledge cities. They enhance economic and social progress. This will help develop a sustainable innovation model by leveraging the expertise of the government, academic, and industrial sectors to enhance operational efficiency and knowledge generation.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is organizing the events of the eighth edition of the 'Knowledge Summit' in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under the theme 'Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution.' The summit is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 21 and 22, with virtual sessions continuing on November 23, 2023. The summit features a broad participation of experts, leaders, government officials, and specialists from various fields worldwide.