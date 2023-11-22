Azerbaijani FM Briefs UK's Leo Docherty On Agenda For Normalizing Relations With Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has briefed the UK's Parliamentary
Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development
Office (FCDO) Leo Docherty on the current situation and realities
in the region, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The ministry said that Bayramov also informed the UK official
about extensive restoration and construction efforts on
Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the mine threat impeding these
efforts.
Besides, the minister shared Azerbaijan's plans for establishing
stable peace in the South Caucasus region and practical steps taken
in this direction, as well as the agenda of normalizing relations
with Armenia.
Elsewhere, he highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's
multifaceted relations with the UK and discussed opportunities for
further strengthening the existing partnership in political,
economic, energy, security, and humanitarian spheres.
Bayramov also emphasized the significance of intensifying
political dialogue to identify new directions for cooperation.
Docherty is on an official visit to Azerbaijan. Prior to that he
visited Georgia and Armenia.
