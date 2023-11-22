BRICS Nations Call For Immediate And Sustained Humanitarian Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





PRETORIA, Nov 22 (NNN-SANEWS) –The BRICS group of nations has strongly called for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities in the situation in the Middle East.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, as Chair of the BRICS group of nations, convened a BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting on Tuesday to exchange views on the current situation in Gaza and other Palestinian Occupied Territories as well as its spillover effects.



Leaders of BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China – joined the virtual Extraordinary Meeting with invited BRICS leaders of Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.



“We called for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

We reiterated our strong support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving an immediate cessation of hostilities, ensuring the protection of civilians and the provision of humanitarian aid,” a statement from the Presidency read.



The Chair's summary of the Extraordinary Joint Meeting of BRICS stated that the leaders expressed their deep concern at the latest escalation of violence since the Oct 7, 2023 attack and the grave deterioration of the situation in the region,“in particular, the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and in Israel”.

All nations further condemned acts of violence aimed at Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including war crimes, indiscriminate attacks and targeting of civilian infrastructure, as well as all acts of provocation, incitement and destruction.

“We emphasised that civilians must be protected, in accordance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” the leaders stressed.



The Chair further called the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding that their safety, and well-being are guaranteed, and that humane treatment is accorded to them in compliance with international law.



The leaders also stressed the need to pursue accountability saying,“we must ensure that independent and transparent investigations are conducted in accordance with international standards”.

Furthermore, the nation's jointly condemned any kind of individual or mass forcible transfer and deportation of Palestinians from their own land.



Many leaders reiterated that the forced transfer and deportation of Palestinians, whether inside Gaza or to neighbouring countries, constitute grave breaches of the Geneva conventions and war crimes and violations under International Humanitarian Law.



The leaders further reiterated the need for full respect of international humanitarian law and the need for full, immediate, safe, unhindered, and sustained humanitarian access and the provision of aid in accordance with the basic principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence established in UNGA resolution 46/182.

“We reiterated our commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes through dialogue and inclusive consultations in a coordinated and cooperative manner and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises,” the statement read.



Moreover, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the basic principle that peace and security in the Middle East should be achieved and sustained in accordance with, and in full respect for, international law and the United Nations Charter.



They also reaffirmed the primary role of the UNSC in maintaining international peace and security. We joined other global leaders in welcoming the adoption of UNSC resolution 2712 on 15 November 2023 under China's UNSC Presidency and called for its full implementation.

The BRICS leaders acknowledged the important role played by relevant international and regional organisations, including the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in addressing threats to peace and security in accordance with Chapter VIII of the UN Charter.

They further welcomed the briefing by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the outcomes of the Joint Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on 11 November 2023. They also welcomed the efforts led by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in hosting the Cairo Peace Summit.



“We emphasised the importance of preventing further destabilisation and escalation of violence, including the spill over of the conflict in the region and called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and, upon all those with influence on them, to work toward this objective.



“We reaffirmed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means,” the statement read.



The Chair called for the international community to support direct negotiations based on international law including relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, towards a two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine. - NNN- SANEWS