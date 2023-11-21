Giants Avoid Each Other In Top 4 Clash

(MENAFN- The Post) Women Super League (WSL) giants Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies and Kick4Life Ladies have avoided each other in the WSL Top 4 knockout competition.

The two-day showpiece takes centre stage this weekend at Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena and it will see last season's top four finishers in the league – LDF, Kick4Life, Lijabatho and Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) Ladies – go head-to-head for bragging rights.

The draw for the competition took place last Friday and the semi-finals will see LDF go up against Lijabatho while Kick4Life will take on LMPS Ladies.

Both semi-finals will be played on Saturday with the tournament culminating the following day.

Sunday's proceedings will kick-off with a third-place playoff game to determine who walks away with the bronze medals before the final later in the day.

All four games over the two days will be streamed on the FIFA+ website and the WSL Top 4 will usher in a new sponsor this year.

In the past, the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) fully bankrolled the competition, however, Computer Business Solutions (CBS) has come on board with a sponsorship for the first time.

The competition's prize monies have not been revealed because they are still being finalised, but, speaking at last Friday's draw, LEFA's associations secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, said the relationship with CBS is one that sport should engage in.

Mohapi added his hopes that the relationship will be a long-term one.

“While others are busy at their thing, we should really grow ours so that when their distraction finally ends, they find us as united as we can be as the football community,” Mohapi said.

“(We should be) united by the efforts and inputs that emanate from the business community, especially when it is a truly Lesotho business entity because other (foreign entities) are here to take money,” he said.

Addressing CBS as the tournament's sponsor, Mohapi said:“We are thankful as LEFA for your initiative; (we) hope you will be in this marriage quite long. We know we are just testing the waters but we have a lot that can entice you to stay longer, not only my command but the instruments that we have.”

Mohapi said LEFA's dream is that in two years' time all league matches will be streaming on the FIFA+ platform which was launched last April by football's world governing body to increase exposure of men and women's football around the globe.

Currently, only three grounds in the country have the structures for broadcasting; Bambatha as well as the grounds at LDF and Lesotho Correctional Service grounds, and all are in Maseru.

LEFA plans to add more grounds to the list with the DIFA facilities in Maputsoe and Mohale's Hoek set to be the first to follow suit.

“All our women's competitions, cup competitions and (Vodacom) Premier League matches that will be played in those stadia that have our infrastructure – we will be able to stream those games internationally,” Mohapi said.

“We have extended our footprint,” he added.

“We are now doing LDF – we have already put up the structure – then we are moving to Maputsoe and, hopefully, Mohale's Hoek. It is our desire that in two years' time we will hopefully cover all the matches and put them on the FIFA+ streaming platform.”

WSL Top 4 fixtures:

Semi-finals:

Saturday (Bambatha)

Lijabatho Ladies vs. LDF Ladies

LMPS Ladies vs. Kick4Life Ladies