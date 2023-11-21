Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) CEO Featured Guest During In Recent Proactive Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multistrategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, was spotlighted in a recent Proactive video interview hosted by Steve Darling. During the interview, newly appointed CEO Brian Esposito talked about his own 23-year experience leading to his present position at DLMI and then discussed the company's“transformation,” including the“amazing” growth of the company's stock from 35 cents to more than $4 in just a few months. Specifically, Esposito noted that the company anticipates introducing SEC-registered security token offerings, distinct from cryptocurrencies; the move is designed to appeal to traditional investors who are unfamiliar with digital assets. During the seven-minute interview, Esposito provided an overview of the company's unique business model, which is focused on wealth preservation and enhancement for shareholders. The company works on developing subsidiaries into profitable entities before then spinning them off as standalone IPOs. The company is currently actively involved in the TV, film, music, hospitality and technology sectors, and looking forward, Diamond Lake Minerals is planning to pioneer a hybrid approach to traditional securities and security tokens, positioning itself as an authority in the market.

“The interesting thing, and the really thing that is getting us a giant global spotlight, is my work in security tokens over the last seven years,” said Diamond Lakes Mineral CEO Brian Esposito in the press release.“Now these are registered SEC digital securities. They're not crypto, they're not NFT, they're a regulated digital asset. So we will be introducing for the first time in a vehicle like a traditional stock security, token offerings through our private partnership with INX for each of our subsidiaries to have a security token offering in the market. That opens up a couple of things. It gives traditional investors the opportunities to actually be in this market. . . . and having a security token offering in the market helps give us more capital to our holdings and it helps open up additional investors around the world to participate in the work that we're doing.”

To view the full interview, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money: digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

