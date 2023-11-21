UAE`s Pure Health ready to start IPO in upcoming month

(MENAFN) In a significant move that underscores the continued momentum of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the United Arab Emirates, Pure Health, the country's largest healthcare group, is set to launch an IPO next month with the intention of listing its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The planned listing on the Arab world's second-largest bourse is contingent upon regulatory approvals and other relevant considerations, as announced by the company on Tuesday.



Pure Health, a conglomerate with a diverse portfolio encompassing insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, and diagnostics facilities, aims to position Abu Dhabi as a frontrunner in the global healthcare landscape through this IPO. The current shareholders of Pure Health include Alpha Dhabi Holding, International Holding Company (IHC) Healthcare Holding (both subsidiaries of Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC), and Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ, represented through a wholly-owned subsidiary.



Farhan Malik, Managing Director of Pure Health, emphasized the transformative potential of the IPO, stating, "This IPO will enable Pure Health to continue to expand the depth and geographic reach of groundbreaking innovation for patients, healthcare technology, expansion globally through acquisitions."



Pure Health's recent strategic moves include its agreement in August to acquire Circle Health, the United Kingdom's largest private healthcare company, from Centene Corporation, marking the company's entry into the United Kingdom market with a deal valued at Dh4.41 billion (USD1.2 billion). Additionally, this year saw Pure Health complete a Dh1.8 billion purchase of an equity investment in Ardent Health Services, the fourth-largest private healthcare group in the United States, operating across six states.



The impending IPO follows a significant development in January last year when ADQ, a prominent Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, orchestrated a merger of its healthcare subsidiaries, including Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and the National Health Insurance Company (Daman), with Alpha Dhabi's Pure Health. The merger created the Emirates' largest healthcare provider, further solidifying Pure Health's position as a key player in the regional and global healthcare industry.



This article explores the strategic significance of Pure Health's IPO, examining the company's recent acquisitions, its expanding global footprint, and the potential impact of the IPO on the broader healthcare landscape in Abu Dhabi and beyond.





