Prepay Nation And Loyyal Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Loyalty Solutions

(MENAFN- S Factor) Prepay Nation, a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace renowned for pioneering cross-border transfers has announced a strategic partnership with Loyyal, an industry leader in applying blockchain technologies to supercharge loyalty and incentive programs.



The Middle East and Africa loyalty market1 is expected to increase 12.2% reaching USD 9,297.7 million by 2027. This collaboration reinforces Prepay Nation’s commitment to global expansion and enables Loyyal to meet the demanding needs of the loyalty industry by enhancing its solutions for clients, providing added value, while also granting access to over 10,000+ prepaid products available through Prepay Nation's extensive marketplace.



Loyyal is renowned for its innovative Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, designed to empower the loyalty industry with rapid growth and scalability at the lowest possible cost. This partnership opens new avenues for Loyyal to provide a more comprehensive and diverse range of services to its clients.



Prepay Nation boasts a widespread presence across 150+ countries and an extensive network of 600+ partnerships. Paolo Montessori, CEO, Prepay Nation said, "We are excited to join forces with Loyyal to provide an even more robust range of prepaid products and services to their clients. Loyyal's innovative approach to loyalty solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to make prepaid products easily accessible. Together, we can revolutionize how consumers engage with loyalty programs and offer a seamless experience for all."



Gunjan Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer, Loyyal, emphasized saying, "Partnering with Prepay Nation is a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to enhance client offerings and expanding our reach. We can now provide clients with an extensive catalog of prepaid products, enabling them to offer more compelling rewards and loyalty incentives -creating a win-win for both Loyyal and Prepay Nation, as we work together to shape the future of loyalty solutions."



This partnership offers businesses easy access to a wide range of prepaid products and hassle-free redemption options - resulting in an improved loyalty experience and a new industry benchmark. With Prepay Nation's marketplace and Loyyal's blockchain expertise, this partnership aims to enhance customer engagement and take loyalty programs to the next level.

-End-

Source: 1 By Research & Markets



MENAFN21112023005357011948ID1107465311