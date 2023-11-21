What Could Be Result Of US Obstructing Peace In S Caucasus? - Analysis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The United States of America continues to interfere in the
internal affairs of countries, leaving a huge mark on the history
of the world and its reshaping. With its vast experience in waging
wars, having earned the title of "War Machine", the states have
taken control of countries and organizations while operating from
the shadows. Its Global System in the form of a web, connects it by
threads with other adherents of the New World Order based on
chaos.
Taking on Ukraine as "Big Brother", America has failed in its
promises to solve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Many billions of
dollars allocated from the country's budget, commensurate with the
GDP of several countries, went to the corrupt capital of the
Ukrainian authorities and its neighbors in the case. Those who
managed to push one nationality into war want to cover all points
of contact of conflict zones and regions.
The West's plans for the Caucasus have shifted towards the
southern part, where Azerbaijan, having prevented the West's
insidious plan, has liberated its lands from the terrorist
formations and its clans occupying its territory. Huge stockpiles
of arms and ammunition of the separatist clan, found by the
Azerbaijani army in the territory of Garabagh after a successful
anti-terrorist operation, hint at thorough preparations for
military intervention in the territory of Azerbaijan by the
separatist regime.
Waves of aggressive and unfriendly policy are coming towards
Azerbaijan from Western European countries. Having no time to
stabilize their plan, the Western structures immediately started to
support and defend their own created vassals in Armenia. Thus, they
started the stage of conducting a false propaganda campaign and
condemning Azerbaijan, undermining the implementation of the
signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The voices of a million Azerbaijani IDPs were not heard after
the first Garabagh War and the problems of Azerbaijan remained
unresolved. The barbaric attacks of Armenian clans on the territory
of Azerbaijan were not stopped by the organizations that were
awarded such rights; no one undertook to condemn them. On the
contrary, the destabilization of the situation in the South
Caucasus played into the hands of many, and today many countries
within the Western European alliance and organizations wish that
situation to recur.
In Yerevan, the news that the U.S. Senate passed the "Protect
Armenia Act of 2023" this week, which prevents the U.S. "president"
from circumventing the 907th Amendment to the Freedom Support Act,
which prohibits military aid to Azerbaijan, was greeted loudly. The
Section 907th Amendment to the adopted "Freedom Support Act"
appeared under pressure from the Armenian lobby in 1992 and is
still being shamelessly preserved.
Azerbaijan patiently followed the diplomatic agenda of settling
the " Garabagh problem" for almost 30 years and used military force
only when it became clear that the problem could not be solved
peacefully. Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity
without any assistance from the UN or the US. Accordingly, Baku has
no obligations to Washington. Azerbaijan is a self-sufficient state
and, unlike Armenia, does not need handouts. Azerbaijan follows and
welcomes the peace agenda, and by suspending "military aid" the
United States of America does not narrow opportunities for
Azerbaijan in the need to strengthen its military.
Azerbaijan's policy towards Armenia is to create a new regional
security architecture based on the principles of justice in the
region, recognizing each other's territorial integrity and
sovereignty, and putting an end to all territorial claims against
each other.
As presidential aide, Hikmet Hajiyev said, "First of all, peace
and regional security are not in Brussels, Paris, Washington,
Moscow, or anywhere else. Peace is in the region itself."
Despite the 5th document of the peace treaty proposed by
Azerbaijan, Yerevan remains hesitant due to the "threat" imposed
from outside, as if Azerbaijan is preparing new ground for an
'attack on Armenian territory'.
Separatism has a global form, and the USA's needy Ukraine is not
standing aside. In Mikhail Podolyak's opinion, the most important
thing for Armenia is that it conducts an intensive dialogue with
NATO countries - Great Britain, the United States, and France, with
whom, as he says, "the dialogue has always been historically
good".
Yerevan could be pushed to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan
and end 200 years of conflict, but often the rhetoric is in the
opposite direction.
America's connection to Ukraine is directly related to the case
of the American President's son, Hunter Biden, who had close ties
to Ukrainian officials in money laundering. The high-profile cases
that were once open for discussion, against the President and his
son, are now being hushed up and brushed aside in every possible
way. There are devils in a quiet pool.
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said on Fox News that "Biden should be
impeached and removed from office, he should be prosecuted, he
should go to prison, and he should be in the same cell with his son
Hunter for bribing the United States government."
The chief accountant of Ukraine's Burisma Energy, who offered to
provide US authorities with incriminating evidence of financial
crimes involving Joe and Hunter Biden, was found dead before she
could testify, and the special prosecutor in charge of
investigating Biden's illegal seizure and retention of classified
documents has mysteriously gone missing.
America contradicts Iran in the South Caucasus region as
Azerbaijan continues to build a new bridge and transit route
connecting Iran to Azerbaijan via Astara, which will be
commissioned within 1 month. On the other hand, Armenia misses its
chance to build the Zangazur corridor through its territory, thus
Azerbaijan decides to use alternative routes through Iran.
However, it is extremely important for America to maintain a
good relationship with Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus region to
gain full access to the Eurasian world and rather push Armenia
towards peace talks.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107465129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.