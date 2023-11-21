Women In Guiana Still Not Free - French Guiana's Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Women suffered
the most from slavery and colonization in French Guiana, member of
the movement For Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana
Maurice Pindard told Trend .
"For four centuries, we were enslaved. Women and children were
the most affected since they were not treated as people. The
familial unit was destroyed. However, even after being freed from
slavery, women had few rights and freedom because males held the
same mindset," he said.
Baku hosts an international conference on "Decolonization:
Empowerment and Development of Women". The event is organized by
the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.
